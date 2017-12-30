Spurs' Danny Green: Will play Saturday
Green (groin) will play during Saturday's game against the Pistons, James Edwards of the Athletic reports.
As expected, Green will take the floor Saturday despite dealing with a sore groin that's been bothering him since early December. Over his past five appearances, he's averaged 6.4 points and 3.0 rebounds across 22.4 minutes per contest.
