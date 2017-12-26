Spurs' Danny Green: Will play Tuesday
Green (groin) will play Tuesday against the Nets, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
Green missed the last two groins with a groin issue, but he carried a probable tag into Tuesday and has been cleared to play after a pregame evaluation. Expect Green to see his usual role of roughly 20-25 minutes, though it's unclear exactly how the Spurs will handle their rotation with the full roster available.
