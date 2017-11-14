Spurs' Danny Green: Will play vs. Mavs

Green (hamstring) will play in Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Green was held out of Saturday's win over the Bulls with the hamstring injury, but after logging a full practice Monday, the shooting guard should be a full go in Tuesday's contest. Bryn Forbes will likely return to the bench as a result of Green being active.

