Spurs' Danny Green: Will rejoin starting five Monday

Green will re-enter the starting five for Monday's game against the Kings, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

The Spurs have alternated between and and big and small lineup over the last month or so. For Monday's contest, coach Gregg Popovich will go back to his smaller one, inserting Green into the starting lineup, while bringing big man Pau Gasol off the bench. After logging just 13 and 22 minutes, respectively, over the last two games, Green should see an uptick in his overall playing time.