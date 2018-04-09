Spurs' Danny Green: Will rejoin starting five Monday
Green will re-enter the starting five for Monday's game against the Kings, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
The Spurs have alternated between and and big and small lineup over the last month or so. For Monday's contest, coach Gregg Popovich will go back to his smaller one, inserting Green into the starting lineup, while bringing big man Pau Gasol off the bench. After logging just 13 and 22 minutes, respectively, over the last two games, Green should see an uptick in his overall playing time.
More News
-
Spurs' Danny Green: Returns to starting lineup•
-
Spurs' Danny Green: To come off bench Thursday•
-
Spurs' Danny Green: Connects on three treys versus Bucks•
-
Spurs' Danny Green: Scores 12 in Saturday's start•
-
Spurs' Danny Green: Solid in start•
-
Spurs' Danny Green: Will enter starting five Tuesday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....