Spurs' Danny Green: Will remain out Thursday

Green (groin) will remain out for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Tom Orsborn of San Antonio Express-News reports.

The Spurs continues to remain cautious with their starting shooting guard and will now hold him out a fifth straight contest. His next opportunity to take the court will be Saturday against the Nuggets, though tentatively consider him questionable for that contest and he'll likely need to put in a full practice in order to get the green light to return. With Green out once again, Bryn Forbes should remain in the starting lineup in his place. In 11 previous starts this season, Forbes has averaged 10.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 29.9 minutes.