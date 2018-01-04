Spurs' Danny Green: Won't play Friday vs. Phoenix
Green (groin) will be sidelined for Friday's contest against the Suns, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.
Green continues to be bothered by a groin injury, which has caused him to miss six of the past 13 games. In his stead, Bryn Forbes, Manu Ginobili and Brandon Paul are all candidates to see extra run.
