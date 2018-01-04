Spurs' Danny Green: Won't play Friday vs. Phoenix

Green (groin) will be sidelined for Friday's contest against the Suns, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.

Green continues to be bothered by a groin injury, which has caused him to miss six of the past 13 games. In his stead, Bryn Forbes, Manu Ginobili and Brandon Paul are all candidates to see extra run.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories