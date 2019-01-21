Cunningham played five minutes and contributed one assist and one block Sunday in the Spurs' 103-95 loss to the Clippers.

Cunningham has 21 starts to his name this season, but none have come since Dec. 7 and he's consequently seen his already marginal fantasy value dip ever since. Over the Spurs' 10 games in January, Cunningham has topped out at 11 minutes and hasn't left the bench on three of those occasions.