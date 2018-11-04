Cunningham had 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 109-95 victory over the Pelicans.

Cunningham had his best game of the season Saturday, filling it up across the board in 37 minutes of playing time. Not known for his offensive prowess, Cunningham hit three triples on his way to 15 points in a terrific all-around performance. Despite this outburst, people should feel ok with leaving him on the waivers in standard leagues as we would need to see him do this a few more times to have any trust.