Spurs' Dante Cunningham: Best game of the season Saturday
Cunningham had 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 109-95 victory over the Pelicans.
Cunningham had his best game of the season Saturday, filling it up across the board in 37 minutes of playing time. Not known for his offensive prowess, Cunningham hit three triples on his way to 15 points in a terrific all-around performance. Despite this outburst, people should feel ok with leaving him on the waivers in standard leagues as we would need to see him do this a few more times to have any trust.
More News
-
Spurs' Dante Cunningham: Quiet again in Wednesday's win•
-
Spurs' Dante Cunningham: Scores just four points in spot start•
-
Spurs' Dante Cunningham: Starting Saturday•
-
Spurs' Dante Cunningham: Plays 12 minutes in Wednesday's loss•
-
Spurs' Dante Cunningham: Returns to bench role Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Dante Cunningham: Will start Monday•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times