Spurs' Dante Cunningham: Cleared to play
Cunningham (abdomen) is available Tuesday against the Suns, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Cunningham was probable, so his availability was expected. He started the two previous games before missing Sunday's game against the Jazz, so it's possible he returns to the starting five.
