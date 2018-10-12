Spurs' Dante Cunningham: Coming off bench Friday
Cunningham will come off the bench Friday against Orlando.
With LaMarcus Aldridge returning to the rotation, Cunningham will head to the bench. Cunningham is expected to be a depth option off the pine for the Spurs during the season.
More News
-
Spurs' Dante Cunningham: Plays 22 minutes in Wednesday's start•
-
Spurs' Dante Cunningham: Starting Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Dante Cunningham: Inks deal with San Antonio•
-
Nets' Dante Cunningham: Average season at best•
-
Nets' Dante Cunningham: Strong on glass in return to action•
-
Nets' Dante Cunningham: Good to go Saturday•
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...