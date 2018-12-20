Spurs' Dante Cunningham: Coming off bench Wednesday
Cunningham will come off the bench Wednesday against the Magic, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Coach Gregg Popovich will alter his starting five, sending Cunningham to the bench in favor of Derrick White. When coming off the pine this season, Cunningham averages 3.3 points and 2.4 rebounds across 14.9 minutes.
