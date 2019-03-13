Spurs' Dante Cunningham: Doesn't play in Tuesday's win
Cunningham (DNP-Coach's Decision) did not see the court during Tuesday's 112-105 win over the Mavericks.
Cunningham has been a healthy scratch in three of the last five games while combining for six minutes in those two appearances. Even when he was a consistent part of the rotation during the first few months of 2018-19, Cunningham has always been more of a glue guy than someone who fills up stat sheets on a regular basis. As a result, he can be left on waivers across most leagues.
