Cunningham will presumably come off the bench yet again Friday against Houston, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Cunningham will likely serve in a reserve role for the second straight game with Rudy Gay expected to start at power forward. This could be a permanent role change for Cunningham, although his usage will be worth monitoring moving forward. He's averaging 4.7 points and 4.7 rebounds over 22.7 minutes per contest through 21 games in 2018.