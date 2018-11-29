Spurs' Dante Cunningham: Heads to bench Wednesday
Cunningham will come off the bench in Wednesday's game against Minnesota, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Cunningham will be replaced by Derrick White in the starting lineup Wednesday. The veteran forward has played well this season, especially on the defensive end, although he has been unable to parlay that into a steady statistical impact. Look for Cunningham's minute load to continue to hover around the the 22 he has been averaging this year.
More News
-
Spurs' Dante Cunningham: Thrives against old squad again•
-
Spurs' Dante Cunningham: Solid scoring, rebounding production in loss•
-
Spurs' Dante Cunningham: Best game of the season Saturday•
-
Spurs' Dante Cunningham: Quiet again in Wednesday's win•
-
Spurs' Dante Cunningham: Scores just four points in spot start•
-
Spurs' Dante Cunningham: Starting Saturday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.