Cunningham will come off the bench in Wednesday's game against Minnesota, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Cunningham will be replaced by Derrick White in the starting lineup Wednesday. The veteran forward has played well this season, especially on the defensive end, although he has been unable to parlay that into a steady statistical impact. Look for Cunningham's minute load to continue to hover around the the 22 he has been averaging this year.

