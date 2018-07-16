Cunningham signed with the Spurs on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The deal for Cunningham is likely the veteran minimum as he enters his 10th NBA season for the seventh different team, but the 31-year-old should provide quality depth in the frontcourt for a Spurs squad with a fragile group of players on the wing and the block. Cunningham, however, has never been a quality fantasy asset at any point in his career, and things likely won't be any different this season in San Antonio.