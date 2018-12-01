Cunningham will draw the start Friday against Houston, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Although it was initially reported that the Spurs would go with the same starting lineup from Wednesday, coach Gregg Popovich mixed things up a bit, moving Rudy Gay to small forward which opens up a spot for Cunningham at power forward. The 31-year-old should see his usual chunk of minutes Friday night.

