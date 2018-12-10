Spurs' Dante Cunningham: Listed as probable Tuesday
Cunningham (abdomen) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.
Cunningham missed Sunday's game against the Jazz due to abdominal soreness. While he's trending towards rejoining the starting lineup for Tuesday's contest, the Spurs will wait and see how he feels after the team's morning shootaround before determining his status.
More News
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...