Cunningham had two points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 116-96 loss to the Pacers.

Cunningham shifted back to a reserve role after starting Monday's matchup against the Lakers. Coach Gregg Popovich has proven more than willing to tinker with rotations and tweak lineups depending on the opponent. With a rematch versus the Lakers scheduled for this Saturday, it's possible Popovich will turn to Cunningham once again. Nevertheless, starting or not, Cunningham is best for known for his willingness and ability to do the dirty work, which typically doesn't show up in the box score.