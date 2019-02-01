Spurs' Dante Cunningham: Probable for Friday
Cunningham is listed as probable for Saturday's game against New Orleans due to right ankle soreness, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.
Cunningham is expected to play through the issue, although he hasn't been much of a threat in most fantasy leagues of late, averaging just 1.7 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist over 8.7 minutes in his previous seven contests. He's barely hanging on to a spot in the Spurs' rotation at this point.
