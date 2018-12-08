Cunningham is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Jazz due to abdominal soreness, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Cunningham emerged from Friday's game against the Lakers with abdominal soreness, but managed to put up a solid eight points, seven boards, four assists and a steal. If he ends up missing Sunday's game, Davis Bertans, Rudy Gay and Marco Belinelli could see additional time on the floor.