Spurs' Dante Cunningham: Quiet again in Wednesday's win
Cunningham mustered four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes in the Spurs' 120-90 win over the Suns on Wednesday.
Cunningham drew another start Wednesday, but as has been the case in recent games, his overall production remained minimal. The 10-year veteran has three consecutive four-point efforts, and despite the bump in playing time he's currently seeing, his secondary role in the offense figures to keep his numbers decidedly modest.
