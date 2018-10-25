Spurs' Dante Cunningham: Returns to bench role Wednesday
Cunningham will come off the bench Wednesday against the Pacers, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Cunningham drew the start in the Spurs previous game against the Lakers as the Spurs liked the smaller matchup. They return to their usual lineup, with Poeltl rejoining the starting five. In his two appearances coming of f the bench, Cunningham has seen just 16 and 7 minutes compared to the 29 minutes he saw in his start.
