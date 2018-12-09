Spurs' Dante Cunningham: Ruled out Sunday
Cunningham (abdomen) is ruled out Sunday against Utah, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Cunningham suffered the abdominal injury during the later part of the contest Friday against the Lakers and will be sidelined Sunday as a result. With Cunningham out, forwards Davis Bertans and Marco Belinelli are likely in line to see their minutes increase.
