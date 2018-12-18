Cunningham finished with zero points (0-1 FG), two rebounds, one steal, and one block in 13 minutes during Monday's 123-96 win over the 76ers.

Cunningham drew the start at power forward but gave way to Davis Bertans, who thrived in 25 minutes off the bench. Cunningham provides defensive versatility and veteran know-how, but those attributes rarely translate into counting stats.

