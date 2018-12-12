Cunningham contributed 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-4 3Pt) and three rebounds in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 111-86 win over the Suns.

Cunningham missed Sunday's matchup with the Jazz due to an abdomen injury, but he was able to give it a go in this one. This is the third time this season that Cunningham has scored in double figures, and the second time he has made at least four threes without missing a single attempt. With that being said, Cunningham is the type of player who typically provides the little things more than he pours in traditional box score stats.

More News
Our Latest Stories