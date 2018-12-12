Cunningham contributed 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-4 3Pt) and three rebounds in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 111-86 win over the Suns.

Cunningham missed Sunday's matchup with the Jazz due to an abdomen injury, but he was able to give it a go in this one. This is the third time this season that Cunningham has scored in double figures, and the second time he has made at least four threes without missing a single attempt. With that being said, Cunningham is the type of player who typically provides the little things more than he pours in traditional box score stats.