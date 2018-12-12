Spurs' Dante Cunningham: Scores 14 points in Tuesday's win
Cunningham contributed 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-4 3Pt) and three rebounds in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 111-86 win over the Suns.
Cunningham missed Sunday's matchup with the Jazz due to an abdomen injury, but he was able to give it a go in this one. This is the third time this season that Cunningham has scored in double figures, and the second time he has made at least four threes without missing a single attempt. With that being said, Cunningham is the type of player who typically provides the little things more than he pours in traditional box score stats.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...