Spurs' Dante Cunningham: Scores just four points in spot start
Cunningham had only four points to go with five rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 120-116 victory over the Lakers.
Cunningham moved into the starting lineup Saturday but failed to put up any sort of fantasy value. The move was based purely on the matchup and is not a long-term thing. Cunningham provides far more value from a reality perspective as opposed to a fantasy one, thus leaving him as a non-option in basically all formats.
