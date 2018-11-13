Cunningham contributed nine points (4-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), seven rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes in the Spurs' 104-99 loss to the Kings on Monday.

Cunningham remained in the starting five despite the return to action of Rudy Gay (heel), although it remains to be seen how much longer that arrangement will hold. The 31-year-old has been inconsistent on the scoring front despite a strong shooting night Monday, so Gay is likely to reclaim his starting small forward job in the coming days, which would relegate Cunningham back to a second-unit role that was still affording him minutes in the 20s on most nights.