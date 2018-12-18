Spurs' Dante Cunningham: Starting Monday
Cunningham is starting Monda's game against Philadelphia, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Cunningham will get the start at power forward, with Derrick White returning to the bench for Monday's game. The veteran forward has been unable to translate his defensive prowess to fantasy value this year, and is averaging just 4.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in 21.8 minutes per game on the season.
