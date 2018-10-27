Spurs' Dante Cunningham: Starting Saturday
Cunningham will start Saturday's game against the Lakers, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
The Spurs will shake up the lineup going up against the Lakers for the second time this season. LaMarcus Aldridge will move to center, while Cunningham and Davis Bertans fill the forward spots.
