Spurs' Dante Cunningham: Starting Wednesday
Cunningham will start Wednesday against the Hawks, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
With LaMarcus Aldridge getting the night off for rest, Cunningham will slide into the starting five. In 22 preseason minutes, he's totaled five points, seven rebounds and two assists.
More News
-
Spurs' Dante Cunningham: Inks deal with San Antonio•
-
Nets' Dante Cunningham: Average season at best•
-
Nets' Dante Cunningham: Strong on glass in return to action•
-
Nets' Dante Cunningham: Good to go Saturday•
-
Nets' Dante Cunningham: Questionable Saturday•
-
Nets' Dante Cunningham: Ruled out Thursday•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.