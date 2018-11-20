Spurs' Dante Cunningham: Thrives against old squad again
Cunningham mustered 19 points (7-7 FG, 5-5 3Pt), seven rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes in the Spurs' 140-126 loss to the Pelicans on Monday.
As it had in his previous encounter against them Nov. 3, Cunningham's shot came to life against his old Pelicans squad, leading to a career-high scoring total. The 31-year-old's five made threes also represented a high-water mark on the season for Cunningham, although he notably compiled all of his points in the first half. The veteran continues to remain in the starting five at power forward for the time being, even though his point totals are often in the single digits.
More News
-
Spurs' Dante Cunningham: Solid scoring, rebounding production in loss•
-
Spurs' Dante Cunningham: Best game of the season Saturday•
-
Spurs' Dante Cunningham: Quiet again in Wednesday's win•
-
Spurs' Dante Cunningham: Scores just four points in spot start•
-
Spurs' Dante Cunningham: Starting Saturday•
-
Spurs' Dante Cunningham: Plays 12 minutes in Wednesday's loss•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.