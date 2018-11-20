Cunningham mustered 19 points (7-7 FG, 5-5 3Pt), seven rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes in the Spurs' 140-126 loss to the Pelicans on Monday.

As it had in his previous encounter against them Nov. 3, Cunningham's shot came to life against his old Pelicans squad, leading to a career-high scoring total. The 31-year-old's five made threes also represented a high-water mark on the season for Cunningham, although he notably compiled all of his points in the first half. The veteran continues to remain in the starting five at power forward for the time being, even though his point totals are often in the single digits.