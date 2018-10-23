Spurs' Dante Cunningham: Will start Monday
Cunningham will draw the start Monday against the Lakers, Jabari Young of The Athletic reports.
The Spurs have elected to go with a smaller starting five and will give Cunningham the start over Jakob Poeltl. Cunningham saw just seven minutes in Wednesday's victory over the Timberwolves but should see an uptick in playing time Monday.
