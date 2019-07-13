Spurs' Darel Poirier: Solid contributions off bench
Poirer delivered 10 points (3-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds across 19 minutes during the Spurs' 80-72 loss to the Hawks in a Las Vegas Summer League consolation game Friday.
The French big man saw action in just two games in the tournament, averaging 5.0 points and 2.0 rebounds across 11.0 minutes. Poirier stayed busy last season by participating in both the G League (9.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 block across 20.1 minutes over 40 games) and the Italian League. At 6-foot-11, he presents as an intriguing prospect, but he seemingly has an uphill battle to earn a reserve frontcourt spot in the coming season, especially with fellow young big Drew Eubanks impressing to the tune of 16.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks over three games in Las Vegas.
