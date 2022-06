The Spurs signed Days as an undrafted free agent Friday, Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers.com reports.

Days appeared in 33 games during his final collegiate season and averaged 13.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 29.8 minutes per game. The 6-foot-7 big man will likely join the Spurs for Summer League, but he'll have an uphill battle to make the regular-season roster.