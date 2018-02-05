Play

Spurs' Darrun Hilliard: Plays 5 minutes in loss

Hilliard played five minutes and dished one assist in Saturday's 120-111 loss to the Jazz.

Two-way contract player Hilliard has now appeared in six of San Antonio's last seven games, averaging 1.3 points, 0.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists over 4.5 minutes per contest. He's providing emergency depth at the wing positions.

