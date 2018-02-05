Spurs' Darrun Hilliard: Plays 5 minutes in loss
Hilliard played five minutes and dished one assist in Saturday's 120-111 loss to the Jazz.
Two-way contract player Hilliard has now appeared in six of San Antonio's last seven games, averaging 1.3 points, 0.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists over 4.5 minutes per contest. He's providing emergency depth at the wing positions.
More News
Spurs' Darrun Hilliard: Signs two-way deal with Spurs•
Darrun Hilliard: Waived by Clippers•
Clippers' Darrun Hilliard: Traded to Clippers•
Pistons' Darrun Hilliard: Fails to play in blowout loss Wednesday•
Pistons' Darrun Hilliard: Back from D-League•
Pistons' Darrun Hilliard: Assigned to D-League•
