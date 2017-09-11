Spurs' Darrun Hilliard: Signs two-way deal with Spurs
Hilliard signed a two-way contract with the Spurs on Monday, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
Hilliard spent his first two seasons in Detroit and is coming off a 2016-17 campaign where he averaged just 3.3 points across 9.8 minutes in 39 games. In signing a two-way contract with the Spurs, Hilliard will develop with the team's G-League affiliate for the majority of the upcoming season, but can spend up to 45 days with the Spurs at the NBA level as well. That allows him to work closely with the organization, while providing some emergency relief if injuries occur. His status as a two-way player keeps him off the fantasy radar.
