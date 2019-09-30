Spurs' Daulton Hommes: Joins San Antonio for camp

The Spurs signed Hommes to a contract Monday that includes an invitation to training camp, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The 6-foot-8 small forward went undrafted in June after earning National Association of Basketball Coaches Division II Player of the Year honors during his senior season at Point Loma Nazarene. The Spurs saw enough from Hommes during his time with the Bucks in the Las Vegas Summer League to bring him aboard for training camp, but the 23-year-old will likely be dispatched to the G League's Austin Spurs before the preseason concludes.