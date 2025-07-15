Jones Garcia totaled 28 points (10-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 28 minutes in Monday's 93-91 Summer League overtime win over the Jazz.

Jones Garcia was locked in offensively Monday, leading the Spurs with 28 points in their overtime win. He spent the 2024-25 campaign in the G League, primarily with the Mexico City Capitanes, averaging 21.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists across 46 games.