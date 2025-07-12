Spurs' David Jones Garcia: Fills up stat sheet in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones Garcia finished with 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 27 minutes during Saturday's 76-67 win against the Mavericks.
Jones Garcia led all scorers for San Antonio on Saturday, as he took advantage of every minute he got off the bench. He helped pick up the slack with Dylan Harper playing only 17 minutes. This is the second straight Summer League game that Jones Garcia has scored 21 or more points, as he finished with 24 points in 18 minutes off the bench during Thursday's win against the 76ers.
