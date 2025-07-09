Jones Garcia ended with 25 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 89-88 Summer League loss to the Lakers.

Jones Garcia finished as San Antonio's leading scorer in an efficient outing. The 23-year-old also racked up a game-high mark in assists. Jones Garcia has notched 25 points in each of his last two Summer League appearances, during which he has shot 64.3 percent from the field. Across 46 G League outings between Mexico City and Salt Lake City in 2024-25, he averaged 21.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 29.9 minutes per contest.