Jones Garcia totaled 12 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals in 19 minutes during Thursday's 135-126 victory over the Hawks.

Jones Garcia isn't a regular in the Spurs' rotation, and Thursday's game was the first time he recorded double-digit minutes this season. Jones Garcia can put up decent numbers when given the chance, but due to his lack of involvement across the board, he shouldn't carry a lot of fantasy upside.