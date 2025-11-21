Spurs' David Jones Garcia: Makes most of opportunity
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones Garcia totaled 12 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals in 19 minutes during Thursday's 135-126 victory over the Hawks.
Jones Garcia isn't a regular in the Spurs' rotation, and Thursday's game was the first time he recorded double-digit minutes this season. Jones Garcia can put up decent numbers when given the chance, but due to his lack of involvement across the board, he shouldn't carry a lot of fantasy upside.
