Spurs' David Jones Garcia: Receives qualifying offer

The Spurs tendered a two-way qualifying offer to Jones Garcia (ankle) on Monday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Jones Garcia appeared in only 11 regular-season games for the Spurs in 2025-26 before having his season cut short, averaging 2.9 points, 1.6 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 6.2 minutes per contest. The 24-year-old underwent surgery on his right ankle in February, and it's unclear whether he'll be available by training camp. He's a restricted free agent and can still seek a better deal elsewhere.