Jones Garcia logged 18 points (4-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven rebounds, one steal and one turnover across 21 minutes of Saturday's 82-69 Summer League loss to the Heat.

If Saturday was any indication, Jones Garcia looks poised to be a featured player for the Spurs during the early stages of Summer League, soaking up a lot of usage with Dylan Harper (groin) on the shelf. As a rookie, Harper was a key player for the Mexico City Capitanes in the G League. Over 46 games played in the 2024-25 G League season, the forward averaged 21.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest.