Jones Garcia scored 20 points (6-13 FG, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and two turnovers in 17 minutes off the bench during Friday's exhibition win over the Jazz.

Jones Garcia had been quiet through the preseason thus far, but he got some extended run in this one with the game heading to overtime, and he made the most of the increased opportunity. However, he's on a two-way contract, meaning he'll spend most of his time with San Antonio's G League affiliate this season. He can safely be ignored in most leagues.