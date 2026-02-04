Spurs' David Jones Garcia: Undergoes surgery; out for season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones Garcia underwent ankle surgery Wednesday and will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Jones Garcia only managed to make 11 appearances for the Spurs in his introductory season, finishing with averages of 2.9 points and 1.6 assists per game. The 24-year-old rookie was on a one-year, two-way deal with the Spurs, so he'll be a free agent this summer.
