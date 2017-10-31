Spurs' Davis Bertans: Assigned to G-League
Bertans was sent down to the G-League on Tuesday, Cody McCrary of MySanAntonio.com reports.
Bertans has appeared in just four games for the Spurs this year, posting 2.3 points across 7.8 minutes per game. It appears the organization would like for him to get some more game experience in the G-League for the time being.
