Spurs' Davis Bertans: Back to San Antonio on four-year pact

Bertans and the Spurs agreed Monday on a four-year, $20 million contract, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

During his second NBA campaign in 2017-18, Bertans saw a slightly increased role for San Antonio, appearing in 77 regular-season contests while averaging 5.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.2 three-pointers and 1.0 assists in 14.1 minutes per game. The 6-foot-10 big man's ability to stretch the floor -- he knocked down 37.3 percent of his attempts from downtown last season -- were particularly valuable, and head coach Gregg Popovich also lauded the Latvian for the strides he has made defensively since his rookie season. Bertans is expected to serve as a bench forward for the Spurs again in 2018-19, though he could push for an even larger minutes share with Kyle Anderson now in Memphis and Kawhi Leonard's future with the organization still on shaky ground.