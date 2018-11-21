Spurs' Davis Bertans: Chance of availability 'strong'

Bertans (concussion) remains questionable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, but there is a "strong belief" he will be available, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Bertans is passing through the final stages of concussion protocol after missing the pas two games. Prior to suffering the concussion during Thursday's game against the Clippers, he was averaging 6.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 16.5 minutes.