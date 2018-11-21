Spurs' Davis Bertans: Cleared to play Wednesday
Bertans is available to play in Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Bertans missed the last two games with a concussion, but was given the green light Wednesday. Bertans was averaging 6.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 in assists in 16.5 minutes per game prior to suffering the concussion.
