Spurs' Davis Bertans: Comes off bench to score 18 points

Bertans produced 18 points (6-8 FG, 6-7 3Pt), an assist and a rebound in 23 minutes during Saturday's 112-80 win over the Nuggets.

All of Bertans' shot attempts were from long range which resulted in six threes. While the outcome of the game was rarely in doubt, he added an offensive spark to the floor on a night where all of the Spurs starters finally all saw the floor for once. While Bertans has had some decent games, he doesn't see enough minutes to be considered in any format, especially now that the starters have returned to health.